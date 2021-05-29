Arts & Entertainment

3 major movie theater chains lift mask requirements for vaccinated

EMBED <>More Videos

Maskless movies? AMC, Regal lift requirement for vaccinated

Three major movie theater chains are ditching their face mask requirements.

AMC, Regal, and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers no longer have to wear a mask inside their theaters.

For others, masks will now be "strongly encouraged," but can be removed when eating or drinking.

The cinema chains point to the latest CDC guidance in making the changes but will abide by any more stringent state or local ordinances. When it comes to masking, California is planning to fully align with that guidance on June 15.

Theaters will continue other COVID-19 health safety measures, including reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Employees will still be required to wear face coverings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentface maskmoviesmovie theatermoviemovie newscoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News