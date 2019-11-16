Arizona man extradited in 1979 killing of Bay Area woman

RENO, Nev. -- An Arizona man was extradited to Nevada on Friday after a cold-case investigation led to his arrest in the 1979 killing of a woman last seen in California.
The Nevada Attorney General's Office and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office said 73-year-old Charles Gary Sullivan was arrested in Arizona's Yavapai County in the killing of 21-year-old Julia Woodward.
A statement announcing the arrest said the investigation included DNA analysis of evidence. Details weren't released.
Woodward's body was found March 25, 1979 buried in a remote area north of Reno. She was last seen Feb. 1, 1979 at the San Francisco airport while headed for Reno.
Sullivan remained jailed Saturday pending a Tuesday arraignment on a murder charge. It wasn't clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegation.
