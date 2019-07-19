Arizona woman missing in California's Mojave Desert

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. -- Authorities in California say they are searching for a bikini-clad Arizona woman who went missing while hiking in the Mojave Desert.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Barbara Thomas, of Bullhead City, was last seen Friday wearing a black bikini, a red baseball cap and tan hiking boots with black socks.The office says Thomas and her husband were hiking in the Mojave Desert approximately 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of the I-40 freeway when they got separated.Temperatures in the area climbed to more than 100 degrees (38 Celsius) over the weekend and are forecast to reach triple-digit throughout the week.Officials say Thomas does not have supplies.