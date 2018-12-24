Armed robber storms into restaurant demanding cash in Northwest Fresno

A scary moment for people enjoying their Christmas Eve dinner at Kar-Wah restaurant in Northwest Fresno when a man ran in with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.The armed suspect entered the business near Shaw and Marks around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.Fresno police officers say he was wearing all black and had part of his face covered when he held the employee at gunpoint and demanded cash."We don't get a lot of robberies from restaurants so I think this is a big shock for them," said Lieutenant Jerardo Chamalbide.The suspect was last seen running down Marks wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.It's not clear how much cash they took off with from the business.No one was injured during the armed robbery.