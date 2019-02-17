Armed robber suspect steals cash from Central Fresno food market

Fresno police are searching for a suspect behind an armed robbery at a food market in central Fresno.It happened just before 7:40 p.m. Sunday on Cedar and Illinois Avenues.Police say the suspect pulled out a small handgun and demanded money from a clerk. After being handed the cash, he took off running toward a residential area west of the business.Authorities described the armed man dressed in dark clothing and wearing a red bandana over his face.Officers are still on scene and currently looking at surveillance video to help identify the suspect.