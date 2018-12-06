ARMED ROBBERY

Armed robbers pull gun on employee and rob convenience store in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police are searching for three suspects on Thursday night who took off with cash and liquor from the Evergreen Market in southwest Fresno.

Those weapons were shown during the robbery, according to police.

It happened a little after 9 p.m.

Authorities say the three suspects who had their faces covered walked into the store and spent some time looking around.

Then two of the suspects walked over to the two men who were working and allegedly robbed them.

"The firearms were pointed at the victims. One victim was pushed during the robbery. That victim is expected to be OK," said Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and alcohol.

They are going through surveillance video to get additional clues on the three men believed to be in their twenties.

Police say both workers were shaken up but not injured and no customers were inside.

They also say the suspects were last seen running northbound on Elm and are asking anyone with any information to contact police.
