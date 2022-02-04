2 arrested for string of armed robberies in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies have arrested two people accused of a string of armed robberies.Investigators say 27-year-old Ben Maldonado and 28-year-old Connie Contreras robbed six stores in the city of Fresno and in Fresno County.Deputies first began investigating a robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven on Ashlan Avenue on January 21. During their investigation, detectives learned that two similar robberies had taken place at 7-Eleven stores in the city of Fresno between January 9 and January 11.Investigators believed the three crimes were connected. They searched through surveillance footage and discovered the suspects drove away in dark-colored Chevy Cobalt.A fourth robbery then happened at the Central Food Mart near Malaga on January 23. The suspects in that robbery were also seen driving off in a dark Chevy Cobalt.A couple of days later, officials say the same suspects robbed another 7-Eleven and a Johnny Quick gas station.Fresno County sheriff's detectives and Fresno police investigators worked together to search for the suspects' vehicle.Deputies tracked down the car at a Days Inn hotel on Second Street in Fresno. That's where they found Maldonado and Contreras. One was in the Cobalt, and the other was in a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen.The sheriff's office says detectives and K9 brought both suspects into custody. Investigators found stolen items from the robberies in both vehicles and a hotel room.Maldanado and Contreras have been booked into the Fresno County Jail.