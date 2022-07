Man arrested for armed robbery in Merced, police say

Police say RJ Blueford pistol-whipped a man during a robbery on July 9 on West 16th Street and Highway 59.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in police custody accused of an armed robbery in Merced.

They say Blueford had visited the victim earlier in the day, then later robbed him and hit him in the head twice with a gun.

He stole the victim's backpack containing about $240.

Blueford was arrested last night after hiding in the attic of an abandoned apartment on W Street.