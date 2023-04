Community members gathered at Fresno State to commemorate the lives lost during the Armenian genocide.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People all around the world on Monday marked a dark day in World history.

The Armenian genocide started 108 years ago.

On this day in 1915, the Ottoman Empire started arresting Armenians.

One and a half million lost their lives during World War I.

Those who attended the event laid out flowers around the Armenian Genocide Monument.

A religious service followed the event.