child pornography

Tulare man arrested for distributing child porn on social media

(Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare man was arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography on social media, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, 20-year-old Heron Guzman, was arrested as the result of a months-long investigation by TCSO's Cyber Crimes Unit and Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

Detectives say Guzman created multiple fake social media accounts where he shared dozens of images and videos of child pornography. He's also accused of using fake accounts to store child porn in a cloud account.

Guzman was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Pre-Trial Facility and is being held there on $1,000,000 bail.

If you have information, you're asked to contact Detective Christopher Franks at the TCSO's Cyber-Crimes Unit at 559-687-7021. You can also call 24 hours a day at 559-733-6218, or anonymously, by accessing the TipNow page at tcso@tipnow.com or 559-725-4194.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularearrestchild pornographytulare county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY
31-year-old man arrested for sharing child pornography
Former FUSD bus driver sentenced to 24 years for child molestation, child porn
Orosi woman arrested for distributing child pornography on fake social media account
Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting child and filming it
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 163,138 acres now burned with 0% containment
Creek Fire: Here's how you can help wildfire evacuees
'Dead quiet,' orange haze in Yosemite as Creek Fire burns: VIDEO
Creek Fire: Experts urging community to stay inside due to poor air quality
Madera County deputies arrest 2 wanted suspects with guns, meth and bomb-making equipment
Creek Fire: Local businesses offer transport, shelter to evacuees
Creek Fire: Thousands of fire evacuees getting the basics from flood of donations
Show More
Fort Bragg paratrooper from Fresno killed in Fayetteville, NC motorcycle crash
Massive smoke clouds seen from space over CA: VIDEO
Man found shot multiple times inside car in southwest Fresno
Driver in stolen truck runs light, crashes into building in northwest Fresno
Creek Fire: Dozens airlifted from raging wildfire, brought to Fresno
More TOP STORIES News