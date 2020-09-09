Tulare man arrested for distributing child porn on social media

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare man was arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography on social media, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.The suspect, 20-year-old Heron Guzman, was arrested as the result of a months-long investigation by TCSO's Cyber Crimes Unit and Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).Detectives say Guzman created multiple fake social media accounts where he shared dozens of images and videos of child pornography. He's also accused of using fake accounts to store child porn in a cloud account.Guzman was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Pre-Trial Facility and is being held there on $1,000,000 bail.If you have information, you're asked to contact Detective Christopher Franks at the TCSO's Cyber-Crimes Unit at 559-687-7021. You can also call 24 hours a day at 559-733-6218, or anonymously, by accessing the TipNow page at tcso@tipnow.com or 559-725-4194.