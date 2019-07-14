crime

Man accused of stealing $1,200 worth of champagne from market arrested

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- A Dixon man accused of stealing $1,200 worth of champagne from a Vacaville grocery store has been arrested.

Police say 23-year-old Michael Robert Karr was caught on surveillance video walking into the Nugget Markets store late last month.

They say Karr took 14 bottles and walked out the door without paying.

Investigators sent out surveillance photos to other police agencies to help identify the suspect.

A detective with the Elk Grove Police department recognized Karr because he had arrested him three hours before the champagne theft for stealing paint from a hobby store.

They compared the photos from both incidents and investigators say they were an exact match.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vacavilletheftcrimesupermarketalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Serial robber caught on camera threatening Motel 6 employee with knife
No charges for Monsignor Harrison in sexual battery investigation due to insufficient evidence
Surveillance video captures wife shield husband before deadly crash
Visalia man arrested for attempted murder and elder abuse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News