Arrest made after deadly stabbing in Tarpey Village

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested 35-year-old Eric Smith Tuesday in connection to a deadly stabbing in Tarpey Village over the weekend.Investigators say Smith was visiting a woman at her home when her boyfriend, 23-year-old Anthony Felix Romero showed up.A fight between the two happened a short time later which led to Smith stabbing Romero before driving away.Romero was rushed to the hospital where he later died, and Smith was taken into custody after being pulled over by deputies.Smith is now facing murder charges and is expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow.