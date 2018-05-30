CRIME

Arrest made after deadly stabbing in Tarpey Village

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested 35-year-old Eric Smith Tuesday in connection to a deadly stabbing in Tarpey Village over the weekend. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has arrested 35-year-old Eric Smith Tuesday in connection to a deadly stabbing in Tarpey Village over the weekend.

Investigators say Smith was visiting a woman at her home when her boyfriend, 23-year-old Anthony Felix Romero showed up.

A fight between the two happened a short time later which led to Smith stabbing Romero before driving away.

Romero was rushed to the hospital where he later died, and Smith was taken into custody after being pulled over by deputies.

Smith is now facing murder charges and is expected to be arraigned in court tomorrow.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingdeath investigationfresno county sheriff departmentFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News