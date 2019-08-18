Police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing man in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested the suspect accused of gunning down a man in southeast Fresno last month.Investigators say 24-year-old Juan Miranda shot 40-year-old Michael Salcido multiple times in the back on July 23rd near Kings Canyon and Phillips Avenue.Police called the shooting a senseless act of violence. Authorities are working to determine the motive for the crime.