FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested the suspect accused of gunning down a man in southeast Fresno last month.
Investigators say 24-year-old Juan Miranda shot 40-year-old Michael Salcido multiple times in the back on July 23rd near Kings Canyon and Phillips Avenue.
Police called the shooting a senseless act of violence. Authorities are working to determine the motive for the crime.
Police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing man in southeast Fresno
HOMICIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News