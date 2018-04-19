Visalia Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Visalia Monday night.Police are now revealing two suspects burglarized a house, ran away, but one returned.When he did, he was confronted by two people now home in the backyard.The suspect, identified as Jovanny Lares, fought with them and fired a gun, but they were not injured.A 62-year-old man then came outside and Lares shot him leaving him in critical condition.On Thursday, officers caught up with Lares at a home in Central Fresno near Glenn and Belmont around 4:30 pm.Officers surrounded the home and brought Lares into custody.Items stolen from the Visalia home were found inside.The victim is still in the hospital but expected to survive.