FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Visalia Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Visalia Monday night.
Police are now revealing two suspects burglarized a house, ran away, but one returned.
When he did, he was confronted by two people now home in the backyard.
The suspect, identified as Jovanny Lares, fought with them and fired a gun, but they were not injured.
A 62-year-old man then came outside and Lares shot him leaving him in critical condition.
On Thursday, officers caught up with Lares at a home in Central Fresno near Glenn and Belmont around 4:30 pm.
VIDEO: Arrest of suspect in Central Fresno
Officers surrounded the home and brought Lares into custody.
Items stolen from the Visalia home were found inside.
The victim is still in the hospital but expected to survive.