arrest

Visalia man arrested after police find loaded gun, drugs in his car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after a traffic stop when police found a loaded gun and narcotics in his car.

According to the Visalia Police Department, an officer pulled a vehicle over in the area of Bridge St. and Houston Ave. at about 11:18 pm on Monday.


During the stop, the officer discovered that the driver, 46-year-old Christopher Dye of Visalia, had an active arrest warrant. After Dye was arrested, officers found a loaded gun and drugs in the car.

Dye was arrested for multiple charges including carrying a loaded and concealed firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm. Dye was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaillegal drugsarrestdrug arrestvisaliatraffic stopdrugsguns
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
Man arrested for abusing horse with pitchfork, deputies say
Man found with meth, large knife inside car during traffic stop
Coronavirus: Video of NY arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outrage
Man arrested after threatening employees at Visalia convenience store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More Ruiz Foods employees test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 107
Man arrested for abusing horse with pitchfork, deputies say
Central California coronavirus cases
1 killed, 3 injured in rollover crash on Highway 41 in Fresno
Hwy 49 near Oakhurst closed after logging truck overturns
Man shot while standing at bus stop in Visalia, police say
Parlier hair salons and barbershops able to reopen after nearly 2 months of closures
Show More
Damage from shooting in central Fresno sends innocent child to hospital
Four-legged friends helping Hanford Police Department with mental health
Merced police searching for missing 61-year-old man
Newsom: California could reach phase two of economic reopening as early as Friday
Technology could help Central Valley with contact tracing
More TOP STORIES News