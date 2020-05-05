Visalia man arrested after police find loaded gun, drugs in his car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after a traffic stop when police found a loaded gun and narcotics in his car.
According to the Visalia Police Department, an officer pulled a vehicle over in the area of Bridge St. and Houston Ave. at about 11:18 pm on Monday.
During the stop, the officer discovered that the driver, 46-year-old Christopher Dye of Visalia, had an active arrest warrant. After Dye was arrested, officers found a loaded gun and drugs in the car.
Dye was arrested for multiple charges including carrying a loaded and concealed firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm. Dye was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility.
