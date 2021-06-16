19-year-old arrested on arson charges for northwest Fresno fires

EMBED <>More Videos

19-year-old arrested on arson charges for NW Fresno fires

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected arsonist connected to several fires that sparked in northwest Fresno has been taken into custody.

Fresno fire investigators tell Action News that four separate fires broke out starting around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Those flames alarmed drivers and nearby residents in the areas of Herndon and Brawley, and Valentine and Alluvial.

ABC30 insiders sent us video of some of those grass fires as they sent smoke high into the air.

Then again, Tuesday afternoon, another fire broke out near Palo Alto and Berlin Avenues.

Fire investigators say a neighbor caught someone leaving the area of the latest fire on a bike.

They used that information and other videos from neighbors to identify the suspect.

They were eventually able to find 19-year-old Nicolas Martinez in the area of Herndon and Marks and arrested him on six felony counts, including five for arson.

The series of fires did not impact any homes in the areas where they broke out.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoarson
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News