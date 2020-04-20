Arsonist lights two small fires in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are searching for an arsonist who started two small fires at a strip mall in northeast Fresno on Sunday night.The first fire broke out around 10 p.m. near the businesses on Blackstone north of Shaw. Fire crews say a mailbox was damaged near Ghost Golf.The second fire damaged a shoe store that shares part of the building with Rent-A-Center.Trash and debris was ignited against the building, and a window was broken. Nothing was taken from the store.Police have not released a suspect description.