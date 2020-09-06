Arson investigation launched in Sanger after video captures man setting truck on fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have launched an arson investigation after surveillance video captured the moment someone set a truck on fire.

The video shows a man ride his bike up to a home near Lorena and Fairbanks before pouring out some gasoline onto a truck in the driveway and setting it on fire.

Sanger firefighters arrived and put the flames out before they damaged any nearby homes or property.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect and don't have a motive for the arson attack.
