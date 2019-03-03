Arson investigators looking into 2-alarm fire at Fresno County home

By
A pile of debris is probably to blame for a two-alarm house fire Sunday morning.

911 calls started pouring in from the Mayfair District around 4 a.m. and firefighters found flames towering over the home.

They say at least four people live inside the home, but everyone got out safely. One of the residents tells Action News they even rescued four newborn bulldog puppies.

Neighbors said they woke up to explosions and fire trucks, but firefighters say the noise was probably just debris burning.

Arson investigators are checking for a cause.

"Nothing suspicious," said Fresno Fire Department battalion chief Brian Price. "It's under investigation. It does look like it started in the exterior and then burned into the structure itself and the large debris pile actually helped contribute to the fire's spread as well."

At this point, there's no estimate to the damages, although it'll likely be in the tens of thousands.

Firefighters shut down Mayfair Drive for several hours. They had 34 firefighters on the two-alarm fire.
Report a Typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Child sexually assaulted by stepmother's boyfriend in Hanford
Sanger streets flooded following heavy rainfall
Community BBQ raises money for family of 8-year-old killed in crash
Hundreds of high school students face off at the Science Olympiad
At least one person killed in crash involving big rig in Merced County
Man shot in drive-by shooting in Southwest Fresno
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted over Mendota
Show More
Derek Carr returns to Valley to support VCH
Parts of Highway 269 closed, Caltrans reports
Experts advise reducing smartphone usage for better health
2 Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
VIDEO: Alleged DUI crash into restaurant
More TOP STORIES News