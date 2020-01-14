arson

Arsonist sets fire to central Fresno home days after man was murdered on front lawn

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a central Fresno home just days after a man was shot and killed in the front yard.

The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. at the house on McKenzie Avenue and 9th Street.

Witnesses say they saw someone trying to light a couch on the front porch on fire. The couch went up in flames, and the fire quickly spread to the rest of the house.

No one was inside the home at the time, but the structure did sustain significant damage.

Officials say the fire is being investigated as an arson. Police are also working to determine if it's related to the recent murder of 43-year-old Florentino Higuera.

SEE ALSO: 43-year-old man identified as central Fresno homicide victim
EMBED More News Videos

Police say there is some sort of relationship between the victim and shooter, but the exact relationship is unclear at this time.



Shotspotter alerted officers to the home after it reported six shots were fired in the area at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Higuera suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and later died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives do not believe Higuera was the intended target.

Tuesday morning, police said it appears no one lived at the home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralmurderhomicideshootingarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Arrest made after woman set fire to Merced apartment complex
Merced woman held for setting fire that caused $50,000 damage
Family displaced after fire destroys home, investigators search for arsonist
Serial arsonist arrested in Fresno Co. for setting fires along Highway 198
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno sees violent start to new year compared to 2019
Fowler councilman arrested, accused of burglary
Burglar hits downtown Dinuba business, prompting store owners to make upgrades
Some PG&E customers falling victim to scam phone calls
Man shot, killed in east central Fresno; second homicide last weekend
North Valley WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
Family sues Fresno police for killing man after mother called police
Show More
South Valley animal shelters seeing influx of dogs, including litters
Australian firefighter reunites with daughters in heartwarming video
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
Family remembers 25-year-old hit and killed in Fresno
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy honored by hometown 3 years after death
More TOP STORIES News