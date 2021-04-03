Gallery honoring Central Valley artist opens in Tulare County

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood to check out a new art exhibit in the South Valley.
The Visalia Visual Arts Center unveiled its "Ricardo Favela: Expressions of Chicano Art" gallery on Friday.
Favela is a Central Valley native who died in 2007.
Experts say the work of the Chicano artist reflects the Mexican American experience in the U.S. and in California.
Favela was also the co-founder of an eclectic art collective called the "Royal Chicano Air Force."
Exhibit organizers say it was important to honor his work and legacy in Tulare County.
A grant from the California Arts Council helped fund yesterday's event.
The Ricardo Favela exhibit runs through April 30th.
Visit their website for more information.
