Program buys back produce from local farmers hit by COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley resource center for Asian businesses hosted a produce buy-back event in Fresno on Wednesday.The program purchases fruits and vegetables from local growers and farmers who have not been able to sell because of market disruption amid the coronavirus pandemic."This is the only avenue right now for them to be able to get some type of return on their crops because without this, obviously it will stay out in the field and it will rot," said Blong Xiong with the Asian Business Institute.The program allows the Asian Business Institute and Resource Center to purchase up to $1,000 worth of produce per farmer at near-market prices.The money goes back to help growers who live in the city of Fresno.