Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Resources

Central California Resources

National Resources

Prepares and empowers Asian and Pacific Island women from the Central Valley to advocate for gender and social justice by supporting and providing leadership and mentoring opportunities in the Central Valley and beyond.APAPA focuses on increasing API civic participation at the local, state, and national level through voter registration and education, civic leadership programs including internships and scholarships for high school and college students, fellowship and mentorship for adultsThe Fresno Center is the one stop shop that promotes cross cultural understanding and cultural preservation.Stone Soup is a community based organization, located in Fresno, California, dedicated to serving children, adults and families. Mission Statement: "To inspire children and nurture families to realize their full potential in America.(559) 224-7613Serving the needs of refugee community members in Fresno. We serve the Hmong, Laotian, Slavic, African and Syrian communities, which represent over 60,000 people in Fresno County.To build a strong network of Asian American business owners to promote and advocate for the sustained success of Asian businesses in the Central California region.Asian Americans have been part of the American story since its earliest days, and are now the U.S.'s fastest-growing racial group with the potential and power to shape our nation and the policies that affect us. Our mission is to advance civil and human rights for Asian Americans and to build and promote a fair and equitable society for all.Report anti-Asian hate incidents, including violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning and child bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center was launched March 19, 2020, in response to the alarming escalation in xenophobia and bigotry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON), Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA) and San Francisco State University's Asian American Studies Department, the center recognizes that in order to effectively address anti-Asian racism, we must work to end all forms of racism toward Black, Indigenous and other communities of color.NAAPIMHA promotes the mental health and well-being of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Racial trauma is real and can be emotionally paralyzing. It can result in fear, depression, anxiety, hopelessness, humiliation, sleeplessness and high levels of stress. NAAPIMHA offers a database of service providers in all 50 states for mental health and behavioral health services for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.The Center for Asian American Media is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting stories that convey the richness and diversity of Asian American experiences to the broadest audience possible. Its popular film festival, CAAMFest, offers live virtual film screenings and on-demand screenings. CAAM empowers filmmakers to achieve their full potential by providing training, funding distribution and access to professional networks.AAPIP is a national membership organization dedicated to expanding and mobilizing philanthropic and community resources for underserved AAPI communities to build a more just and equitable society. With 11 regional chapters around the country, AAPIP's programs are designed to engage AAPI communities and philanthropy to address unmet needs. The organization believes that democracy thrives when we leverage individual action for collective good; lasting change is achieved by strengthening and empower those who are most impacted; and philanthropy is most effective when it is equitable and inclusive.