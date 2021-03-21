Vigil held in Fresno to remember victims in Atlanta shootings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of local non-profits held a vigil to remember the eight people killed in a shooting spree in Atlanta last week.

Six of those victims were Asian-American women.

"We want to remember these eight people for who they were."

The Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries and Hmong Innovating Politics groups teamed up to put on the vigil.

Saturday's ceremony centered around a message of "Stopping the Hate."

Community leaders say they are working to create a safe space for Asian Americans -- and other minority groups in the Fresno area.

"One of the issues we are facing is that people are afraid to report the hate crimes, and there has been distrust in the community as well," says Gaonoucci Belle Vang.

Last week, the Fresno Police Department came forward in solidarity with the city's Asian American community.

Officers say they are investigating possible hate crimes and working to prevent any attacks against that demographic.
