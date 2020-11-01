Rare asteroid discovered with an estimated value of $10 quintillion

SAN FRANCISCO -- There's an asteroid floating in space that's worth more than the world's entire economy. NASA released pictures of the object called "16 Psyche" and it is estimated to be valued at $10 quintillion.
A new study has given us a closer look at a rare metallic asteroid worth an estimated $10,000,000,000,000,000,000.
Scientists think the asteroid is made of nickel and iron, and that it is the exposed core of another planet. They hope that studying the asteroid will give them a better understanding of the earth's core.
It's one of the largest objects floating in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. NASA plans to get a closer look at it by launching an unmanned spacecraft.
The craft is scheduled to launch in 2022 but won't reach "16 Psyche" until 2026.
