Kids can watch astronauts reading stories from space while home from school due to COVID-19 pandemic

Kids, listen up! Are you looking for something that's totally out of this world while you're home from school? Here's your opportunity to watch astronauts reading stories from space.
Astronauts on various missions in space are reading popular books to kids on Earth. Books include, "Ada Lace, Take Me to Your Leader" and "Mousetronaut".
"We send children's books to the International Space Station. While in space, astronauts are videotaping themselves reading these books to the children of Earth," said the Global Space Education Foundation in a statement.
The foundation says the goal of Story Time from Space is to encourage reading among kids and to "provide families, educators & students with high quality STEM and Literacy programming that utilizes the excitement of space exploration."
Astronauts also perform science demonstrations.
Story Time from Space isn't a new project. It was started by educator Patricia Tribe and astronaut Alvin Drew, according to the nonprofit. The free program is now gaining more attention with millions of students home from school in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Parents of children! Now may be a good time to introduce you to @StoryTimeSpace. Astronauts on the Space Station read books and conduct science experiments for kids," tweeted STL Science Center.
