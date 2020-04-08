At least 1 dead in west central Fresno house fire, officials say

Fresno Fire is assisting NCFPD with a #HOUSEFIRE on the 2100 Blk of N. Vista. FFD Engine 16 first on scene going into rescue mode. pic.twitter.com/f3ajpHn4Ff — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 8, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person is dead after a house fire broke out in west central Fresno Wednesday morning.The fire was first reported at around 6 a.m. on North Vista and West McKinley Avenue.Officials say at least one person was in the house. The home was destroyed by the flames.Crew continue to work to put out the blaze. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.The cause of the fire is under investigation.