At least 1 dead in west central Fresno house fire, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person is dead after a house fire broke out in west central Fresno Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported at around 6 a.m. on North Vista and West McKinley Avenue.

Officials say at least one person was in the house. The home was destroyed by the flames.

Crew continue to work to put out the blaze. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
