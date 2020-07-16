At least 1 killed in crash on Highway 41 near downtown Fresno

Officials say a silver Ford Mustang and silver Prius were traveling on southbound Highway 41 near the O Street off-ramp around 1:10 pm when they collided.
The Prius ran off the road and hit a guard rail and a tree as it crashed down an embankment, the CHP said. A passenger inside died at the scene.
Another person was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. It's unclear if any other people were injured.
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash.
The O Street off-ramp is closed to traffic. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as officers continue their investigation.
CITY OF FRESNO: CHP and Caltrans are on scene at a traffic collision southbound State Route 41 at O Street.— Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) July 16, 2020
The O Street off-ramp is closed with no ETO. pic.twitter.com/LIBuDejI8e
