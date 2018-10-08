Lil Wayne concert in Atlanta ends after report of shots fired, at least 12 injured

At least 12 people hurt after report of shooting during Lil Wayne performance.

ATLANTA, Georgia (KFSN) --
At least 12 people were hurt after reports of gunfire sent people running for cover during a Lil Wayne concert in Atlanta on Sunday, authorities say.

Video shows people running away from the area after someone in the crowd apparently yelled they heard gunshots.

Officers say the victims suffered minor injuries. Right now, there's no evidence shots were fired.

Lil Wayne was about five songs into his set at the annual A3C Festival when people tried to leave, police say.

Festival organizers tweeted about the incident saying there was an altercation. They said law enforcement confirmed no weapons were involved.


Lil Wayne also tweeted, saying he hoped everyone was safe.

