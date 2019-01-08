South Africa train crash: At least 3 killed, 200 injured

(Shutterstock)

Authorities in South Africa say a train collision in the capital has killed three people and injured more than 200.

Netcare911, an emergency responders' group, says many injuries are "minor to moderate" but that one person in critical condition was airlifted to a hospital after the accident Tuesday in Pretoria.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train crashu.s. & worldsouth africa
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ROADSIDE SCAM: Kingsburg victim scammed by 'stranded motorist' con artist speaks out
5 people injured in Merced house fire
Man holds clerk at knife-point for three-pack of beer
Hanford Police used photos from party to track down murder suspects
Money for repairs, visitor enhancement diverted to pay for national park cleanup
PG&E shares are hammered as potential liabilities mount
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
Politicians hope for party collaborations under new governor
Show More
Women of French yellow vest group counter violent image
Woman killed in 3 vehicle accident in Fresno County
Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, part of roadway reopened
Special needs campus in Fresno Unified reopens after 18-month renovation
Attempted homicide of correctional officer at Corcoran State Prison
More News