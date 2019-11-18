At least 9 shot by unknown suspect during family gathering in east central Fresno

Officers responded to a home on Lamona Avenue off of Peach Avenue just after 6 p.m.
Fresno Police say several people were gathered to watch a football game, when the suspect snuck into the back and opened fire.
WATCH: Fresno Police give update east central Fresno shooting, multiple victims injured
Officers say at least nine people were shot, some fatally. It is unclear how many died from their injuries.
BREAKING NEWS: several police vehicles and multiple ambulances on scene near Lamona & Sandau. pic.twitter.com/U8gGn1sVh9— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) November 18, 2019
Police are not releasing information on the suspect at this time.
The streets in the area have been closed off as an investigation is underway. Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
