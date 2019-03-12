crash

At least one person seriously injured after two separate crashes on I-5 near Mendota

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle crash that caused a major back up on Interstate 5.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near Russell Avenue west of Mendota.

The Highway Patrol says the crash involved three semi-trucks, a tow truck, and a passenger car.

Authorities even called an air ambulance to rush one patient with major injuries to the hospital.

The conditions of the other people involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

The CHP believes an earlier crash involving two semis close to that same location may have played a role in slowing traffic and causing the five-vehicle pile-up.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
