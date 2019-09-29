At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation

By
Police detained at least two men during a shooting investigation in central Fresno.

They're still sorting out the details, but they say it started with a fight between a man and a woman outside a home on Shields, just east of Fresno St., at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Some people drove by and saw the fight, then fired off a few shots to break it up.

Fresno police found seven shells in the area, but as far as they could tell, nobody got hit.

They handcuffed a couple men, and one of them kept banging up against the door of the police car, but investigators haven't identified the shooters yet.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
Three suspected gang members arrested after gunfire near Visalia Mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
ER patients at Selma hospital evacuated after chemical leak scare
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
FOUND: 9-year-old who disappeared from Fresno foster home
Show More
Impaired truck driver kills teen in Fresno County crash
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Caruthers jalapeno field and dies
Visalia Police arrest 3 for beating man to the point of unconsciousness
Texas county's first Sikh deputy slain in shooting
Plane crashes onto Highway 99, pilot has minor injuries
More TOP STORIES News