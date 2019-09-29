At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation

Police detained at least two men during a shooting investigation in central Fresno.
They're still sorting out the details, but they say it started with a fight between a man and a woman outside a home on Shields, just east of Fresno St., at about 3 a.m. Sunday.
Some people drove by and saw the fight, then fired off a few shots to break it up.
Fresno police found seven shells in the area, but as far as they could tell, nobody got hit.
They handcuffed a couple men, and one of them kept banging up against the door of the police car, but investigators haven't identified the shooters yet.
