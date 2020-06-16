FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies have found an at-risk 49-year-old man who was reported missing.
Authorities say Shawn Evans was last seen on June 13 in the area of Cherry and Floral Avenues in Fresno County.
Deputies say Evans is doing okay and is being taken back to his house. He was found at the Fresno Rescue mission.
At-risk, missing 49-year-old man in Fresno County found safe
