At-risk missing elderly man has been found, reunited with family

UPDATE: The Madera County Sheriff's Office says Sotero Diaz, 78, has been found and is being reunited with his family.---The Madera County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 78-year-old man.The Sheriff's Office says Sotero Diaz was last seen leaving his home in the Bonadella Ranchos area in Madera around 3:45 a.m. Monday morning. His family says he has not been seen or heard from since.They say Diaz left his home in a red 2018 Hyundai Kona SUV, CA license plate 8CMW195. He also took his dog with him, which is a white Maltese named Marty.According to his family, Diaz has dementia and is unfamiliar with the area. They say he left his home without his wallet and cellphone.If anyone has information relating to this case, call the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770. Or if you see Diaz, call 911.