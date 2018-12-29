AT&T store robbed in Northeast Fresno, 2 people detained after leading police on chase

Fresno Police have two people in custody after an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Northeast FresnoAuthorities say three suspects robbed the store on north Cedar Avenue and Shephard Avenue. Those suspects were then followed by police until they crashed near the 41 on-ramp on Friant Avenue.According to police, the suspects then took off running; two have been detained and police are looking for the third suspect.It is unclear if anyone was hurt or what was stolen at this time.