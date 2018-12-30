ARMED ROBBERY

AT&T store robbed in Northeast Fresno, 3 people arrested after leading police on chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a busy night for law enforcement in Northeast Fresno. Police say three suspects allegedly walked into the AT&T store just off of north Cedar and east Shephard, stole items from the store and employees, and then fled and crashed just west of here on Highway 41.

Officials say the robbery happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when those three suspects confronted two employees and two shoppers inside, stealing phones from the store and property from at least one employee. A handgun was also reportedly seen on at least one of the suspects.

The three then got in their car and headed west --- with Fresno Police tailing them but not chasing them and a helicopter overhead --- the suspects reportedly were heading westbound on Friant Road when they tried to take the on-ramp to northbound 41 at 100 miles per hour, according to CHP.

The suspects lost control on the ramp, crashed up the embankment and hit a car that was heading northbound on the 41. Police say two people were in the car, but no one was seriously injured. The suspects then fled the car, and two were detained by police at the scene.

"There was a use of force, I believe a taser application to one of the suspects, because they were not submitting to a detention," said Lieutenant Steve Card.

Authorities now have all three people in custody.

It was a complex investigation because there are two separate scenes --- Fresno PD was also aided by the Sheriff's Office, CHP, and Clovis police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberypolice chaseAT&TFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARMED ROBBERY
Armed robber storms into restaurant demanding cash in Northwest Fresno
Suspect robs a CVS, threatens manager with a pair of scissors
Smoke shop robbed at gunpoint in Central Fresno
Barber shop robbed at gunpoint, police search for men who committed the crime
More armed robbery
Top Stories
Pedestrian killed on Manning, driver who hit him arrested for DUI
Funeral services to honor slain Newman Police Corporal announced
Family of 7-year-old- with aggressive brain tumor told she only has weeks to live
Hard Freeze Warning issued across Valley, here's how to prepare
Fresno mother gifted van to help transport wheelchair bound son
Postal Service offers $10,000 reward to find suspects involved in string of burglaries
Children, grandmother among 4 fatally shot in St. Louis-area
Escaped San Quentin inmate taken into custody at Paso Robles Taco Bell
Show More
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Fire erupts at Hilmar Cheese Company, business is back to normal
CHP shares warning of 'disabled motorist' scamming drivers for money
Marine surprises sister at college graduation
Portland hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out black man
More News