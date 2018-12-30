AT&T store robbed in Northeast Fresno, 3 people arrested after leading police on chase

It was a busy night for law enforcement in Northeast Fresno. Police say three suspects allegedly walked into the AT&T store just off of north Cedar and east Shephard, stole items from the store and employees, and then fled and crashed just west of here on Highway 41.Officials say the robbery happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday when those three suspects confronted two employees and two shoppers inside, stealing phones from the store and property from at least one employee. A handgun was also reportedly seen on at least one of the suspects.The three then got in their car and headed west --- with Fresno Police tailing them but not chasing them and a helicopter overhead --- the suspects reportedly were heading westbound on Friant Road when they tried to take the on-ramp to northbound 41 at 100 miles per hour, according to CHP.The suspects lost control on the ramp, crashed up the embankment and hit a car that was heading northbound on the 41. Police say two people were in the car, but no one was seriously injured. The suspects then fled the car, and two were detained by police at the scene."There was a use of force, I believe a taser application to one of the suspects, because they were not submitting to a detention," said Lieutenant Steve Card.Authorities now have all three people in custody.It was a complex investigation because there are two separate scenes --- Fresno PD was also aided by the Sheriff's Office, CHP, and Clovis police.