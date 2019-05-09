ATF, LAPD seize massive collection of weapons from Los Angeles home

HOLMBY HILLS, LOS ANGELES -- Federal agents and Los Angeles police seized what appeared to be thousands of firearms after executing a search warrant at a home in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.

ATF agents and officers were seen in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Beverly Glen sorting through and documenting the collection of weapons.

There were a variety of rifles, shotguns and handguns.

Officers found thousands of rounds of ammunition in addition to rifles and guns inside a Holmby Hills home.

Officers found thousands of rounds of ammunition in addition to rifles and guns inside a Holmby Hills home.



The ATF didn't provide details, but said the operation was part of an ongoing investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department.

EMBED More News Videos

Federal agents seized hundreds, or possibly thousands, of firearms after executing a search warrant at a home in Holmby Hills.



Authorities served the search warrant early Wednesday after receiving a tip that someone was manufacturing and selling weapons out of the home.

Holmby Hills is a small, wealthy neighborhood in the hills northeast of UCLA that is perhaps best known as the home of the Playboy Mansion.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News