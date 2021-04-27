Atlanta airport no longer the busiest in the world

ATLANTA -- For more than 20 years, Atlanta's airport has consistently been the busiest airport in the world, but not anymore.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has been dethroned and relegated to second place, CNN reported.
According to Airports Council International, the new number one is Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport in southeast China.
However, a lot of travelers think Atlanta will take back the top spot as the pandemic ends.
The coronavirus made 2020 an unprecedented year. Air travel at Hartsfield-Jackson reportedly declined more than 61% with just 43 million passengers compared to 110 million the prior year.
