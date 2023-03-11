Atmospheric river drenches Oakhurst with heavy rain

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- An atmospheric river has been drenching Oakhurst with consistent rainfall since Friday morning.

The Lewis Fork Creek is overflowing with water rushing down.

Tony Olmeda's house sits right next to the waterway that falls into the start of the Fresno River.

Olmeda said he's actively checking his properties to ensure no flooding. He said the water and rainfall haven't been this bad since the mid 1990's.

"I think this is worse than 95. My property never washed off since this year, so I think this is the worst," said Olmeda.

We went down a road with Olmeda to capture some video of the creek at a lower level, and we actually got stuck in the mud.

It was a nerve-wracking 10 minutes for our photographer Bob and me. Thankfully, we were ok and able to get out of the area.

Olmeda was telling us getting stuck in the mud was just one example of how quickly situations can change with heavy downpours.

Anyone who needs help is asked to call (559) 675-7770, or 911 for emergencies.