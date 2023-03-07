Here's a look at your Accuweather forecast from the ABC30 weather team.

Atmospheric River: Concerns over flooding, rapid snowmelt in Valley and foothills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An atmospheric river is expected to hit Central California this weekend, causing concerns over flooding and rapid snowmelt in the Valley and foothills.

Accuweather Alerts are in place for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the storm arrives in the Valley.

The atmospheric river is expected to bring warmer rain to the Sierra Nevada, creating a possibility of rapid snowmelt.

Heavy rainfall could create flooding dangers along creeks, streams, and rivers.

Stay with Action News for the latest on this atmospheric river.

For weather updates, follow Madeline Evans on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For weather updates, follow Kevin Musso on Facebook and Twitter.