Crews clear rivers in Madera County ahead of severe weather

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County is bracing for the atmospheric river that is expected to wash away tons of snow in the mountain communities.

Resident Jack Williamson is preparing for the atmospheric river expected later this week.

"This is serious, be prepared, have food, have a generator that runs," said Williamson.

He was filling sandbags in Oakhurst to help protect his daughter's business.

Over by the Oakhurst Library, Arbor Works was hired by Madera County to remove tree trunks and brush from under this bridge.

Crews said heavy rain in the coming days would wash this bridge away if debris is not cleared.

"Our community has been a little shell-shocked over the last week and a half," said Andrew Pence, chairman of the Oakhurst Community Fund.

The non-profit is in charge of making sure community parks are properly maintained.

Pence is confident the preparations will help residents weather the next storm, but he's still hoping people will be cautious.

"A lot of rain is gonna melt a lot of snow. So, you know, your river ways and your riverbeds and your homes, and patio equipment, anything you have down by waterways, you'll probably want to pull up," said Pence.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office switched into preparation mode on Monday after working to help residents trapped by the snow. Now they're concerned about the rain and runoff.

"We're looking at historical flooding as well as models to see where our areas are most likely to flood," said Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

Officials are monitoring waterways including the Fresno River, Willow Creek and the springs that feed them.

He said his office has installed river sensors and cameras to see how fast the water is moving during the expected rainfall.

Pogue also addressed some recent criticism on social media by people who say the emergency response in Madera County has not been enough.

"We have a massive movement behind the scenes that are happening," said Sheriff Pogue.

He said the crews he manages are working around the clock to help people who are seeking assistance. And will continue to do so as this next storm moves in.

Pogue said it's important to update your contact information online with Madera County in case of an emergency.

Text your zip code to 888-777 or go to MCAlert.org to make sure you're alerted in case of an emergency.