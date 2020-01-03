Woman attacked while walking to car in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman walking to her car to head home from work became the victim of a violent attack in central Fresno.

Police say three teens approached her in the parking lot of Sebring West Automotive Center, hit her in the head and pushed her to the ground.

They grabbed her keys and took off with her car, leading police on a chase through the city.

Lt. Tim Tietjen of the Fresno Police Department said officers caught up to the vehicle, but it continued to flee and ultimately struck a vehicle making a right turn.

All three car thieves got out of the vehicle after the crash, but were quickly caught by police. They've been taken into custody on several charges.

The victim has a big lump on the back of her head and was badly bruised.

Police officers say the three suspects are not cooperating with investigators.
