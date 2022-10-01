Merced man arrested for attempted murder, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced man has been arrested for attempted murder.

Detectives arrested 37-year-old Song Xiong for a shooting last Thursday.

Police say the victim confronted a group of people using drugs at an apartment complex near Q and Third Street.

Xiong is accused of shooting at the victim, who was also armed and fired back.

The victim stayed at the scene and the group ran away.

Investigators identified Xiong, who is a known gang member as the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merced Police.