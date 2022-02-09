Girl stabs attempted kidnapper with pencil in Coalinga, officers searching for suspect

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the man who they say tried abducting a middle school student in Coalinga.

Officials say around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon, a man approached a girl across the street from Coalinga Middle School.

He grabbed her wrist and told the girl her mom wanted him to pick her up.

The girl asked the man a question he was unable to answer. She then stabbed him in the leg with a pencil.

After the girl got away, the suspect ran to his own car, a "newer, dark red car" and drove away.

The suspect is being identified as tall (5'10"-6"), with a dark complexion, wearing a grey shirt, grey pants, and a black hoodie.
