Detectives searching for attempted kidnapper in Porterville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives are searching for an attempted kidnapper who tried taking an 11-year-old girl in Porterville.Investigators say it happened around 1:30 pm near East Scranton Ave. on Monday when the girl was in her backyard and a man in black clothing approached her, grabbed her and tried taking her away.The girl was able to escape from the man and is now safe. The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has surrounded the area.The suspect is still at-large and anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.