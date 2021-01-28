society

Family sings 'Happy Birthday' outside Atwater woman's retirement home for 100th birthday

Atwater's newest centenarian was 100% happy with the outpouring of good wishes for her birthday.
Catherine Taylor hasn't been able to spend quality time with her family because of the pandemic.

Dozens of family members stood outside the front door of her retirement home to sing happy birthday to her.

Catherine said she became emotional seeing it all, "Oh, I feel wonderful, especially not 100, maybe like 25."

"A lot of people came a long ways. It's very nice, very touching, I think I might break down. It's really nice to see everyone get together," said Paul Taylor, Catherine's son.

Catherine owned and operated a preschool and nursery for 17 years in Atwater, saying it's one of her proudest accomplishments.

"She has such a great attitude, that's how she lived to be a 100. She can make any situation a good situation," said Catherine's daughter, Janice.
