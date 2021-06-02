FFA students at Atwater High School win big at competition

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- In mid-May, the Atwater High School FFA Milk Quality and Dairy Foods team celebrated a big accomplishment."There is tremendous pride within the school and district but there is also tremendous pride amongst the county," says FFA Adviser Dave Gossman.The students won the 2021 California FFA State Milk Quality and Dairy Foods championship, which was held virtually. The team had to demonstrate knowledge about the quality of production, processing and distribution, promotion, and marketing of milk and dairy foods."Being able to implement things like public speaking, my math skills and memorizing is what preserved me to be part of this team," says Nandani Patel.Goossman says their success does not come as a surprise."At the state level, we've always been in the top five over the last 19 years," he said.However, placing first at the national level has been the school's goal and one the team is preparing for this fall. These four seniors say the journey has already been unforgettable."Competing in the state, competing to get to get to nationals and hearing the news, it's an experience that you take with you for the rest of your life," says Elisabeth Garner.Nationals will take place in October in Indianapolis.