fire

Fire sparks in attic of Merced County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames burned through an attic inside a Merced County home on Wednesday morning.

The fire started just before 4:30 am on Bell and Sultana Drive, west of Atwater.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the attic. Fire crews were able to knock down the blaze quickly.

The smell of smoke awakened the two people who lived in the home, and they were able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countyfirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Massive fire rips through structures, buses in Compton
RV catches fire in Tulare County, firefighters say
Elderly Texas couple dies in fire after losing power in winter storm
Fire burns through east central Fresno home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck collides with power pole in southeast Fresno, hundreds lose power
Local health officials monitoring for COVID-19 variants
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of items from 2 Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno
FUSD reaches deal to allow students back for in-person learning starting April 6
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
Show More
Where Senate Dems' COVID relief bill with 3rd stimulus check stands
Biden: US will be able to vaccinate all adults by end of May
Former WH doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson, drank, took Ambien on-duty: DOD report
Lynne Ashbeck, Vong Mouanoutoua lead race for Clovis City Council
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
More TOP STORIES News