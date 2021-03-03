Fire sparks in attic of Merced County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames burned through an attic inside a Merced County home on Wednesday morning.The fire started just before 4:30 am on Bell and Sultana Drive, west of Atwater.When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the attic. Fire crews were able to knock down the blaze quickly.The smell of smoke awakened the two people who lived in the home, and they were able to make it out safely.The cause of the fire is under investigation.