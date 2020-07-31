Detectives investigating homicide after man found dead in Atwater park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead near an irrigation canal at Osborne Park on Friday morning.Investigators said they received reports of a partially dressed man unresponsive on Bellevue Road near a homeless encampment around 6:45 a.m.The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, officials said.An official cause of death is pending as investigators wait for an autopsy report, but detectives say the man appeared to be the victim of a homicide.Police are asking anyone with information on the investigation to contact Detectives Vierra and Aguilar at 209-357-6384.